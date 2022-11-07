Share:

Gilgit - Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiuden Wani on Sunday said that the GB government is taking revolutionary steps to improve the educational and health standard in the region. Talking to journalists here in Gilgit, he said that GB government had brought radical changes in the infrastructure of schools besides establishing IT labs and libraries. “GB government established IT boot-camps in government schools for the children,” he added. He said that Taleem Finance had been provided by Karakorum Cooperative Bank Limited (KCBL) for studying in top universities. He said that the Career Fest was an important milestone in acquainting children of myriad available career options. Student high achiever awards were also given to deserving ones. He further said that we had also focused on recruiting teachers. He said that 400 ESTs have been hired while 100 tech fellows for computer and IT education have been recruited. He said that we had also developed Master Trainers with PDCN and now placed 43 newly inducted principals from FPSC in various educational institutes. Wani said that first time in Pakistan Robotics labs (Makers space) would be established in government middle schools of GB. Technology fellows will train students in this unique environment. 200 such labs will be established by the end of this year. He said that process of solarisation of 181 schools is initiated. Schools would have sufficient energy for running the IT labs and other digital devices. CS GB said that it was a must step to maximise the success of our investment in IT lab and tech fellow teachers. He said that the whole process will be completed within 2 months. The GB Chief Secretary said that UNESCO under its emergency support programme has sanctioned financial support for 9 flood-affected schools in Diamer, adding that we would insha-Allah use the resources to rebuild the schools and solarise them. He said that in this connection an agreement will be signed soon. He said that with the efforts of the GB government, the Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme (GBRSP) on behalf of the government signed MoU with Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU), Ministry of Federal Education & professional Training, Islamabad to rehabilitate 09 flood damaged schools in Diamer district of Gilgit- Baltistan. The GB Chief Secretary said that text books for the upcoming academic year are purchased from National Book Foundation in advance and supply of the books is in progress and these books will be placed in a dedicated warehouse in Gilgit and will be distributed to all district one week before commencement of the academic year 2023-24. He said that for the promotion of art skills among the students the National College of Arts (NCA) team led by the Vice Chancellor Murtaza Jaffery on our request visited Gilgit last week for finalising establishment of NCA GB Campus. He said that by the end of third week of December, NCA will establish a campus in Gilgit and will immediately start short courses on designing and visual arts of two weeks to six months and in the meantime a full-fledged state of the art campus will be constructed in the same vicinity to accommodate the feeding cadre in the same campus for under graduate classes. The GB Chief Secretary said that the GB government has launched free meal and health improvement programme for students of primary schools in the region. The programme will improve child health and well-being and will eventually encourage the enrolment of students in schools. “Our goal is to make public schools more attractive than private schools for parents,” he added. Mohyuddin Wani said the scope of school meal programme would be extended to all districts. He said the programme had been launched in collaboration with Allah Wala Trust, a welfare body, adding nutritious food would be provided to schoolchildren six days a week. He further said that making Hunza a plastic free district would be the best initiative and it would be a milestone