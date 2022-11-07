KHANEWAL - In a single day, several cases of
robbery and banditry, a robber
drove a car at gunpoint from
Chak Shahana Road, snatched
jewelry and cash from a woman walking on the road from
Kamran Colony, similarly, at
Lahore Mor opposite Daewoo
stand, 125 motorcycle number
ACV-3380 of a journalist from
Khanewal model 2021 was
also snatched, in the fourth
incident, the robbers took the
Honda Civic vehicle of a lawyer
from Kabirwala from Khanewal
courts area in broad daylight.
All handouts by the police
spokesperson are contrary to
the facts. Such bold looting by
the criminals raised questions
on the efficiency of the police.
Citizens demand to take notice
from IG police Punjab, Additional IG police South Punjab
and RPO Multan, DPO Khanewal of the law and order situation in Khanewal district.