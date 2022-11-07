Share:

KHANEWAL - In a single day, several cases of

robbery and banditry, a robber

drove a car at gunpoint from

Chak Shahana Road, snatched

jewelry and cash from a woman walking on the road from

Kamran Colony, similarly, at

Lahore Mor opposite Daewoo

stand, 125 motorcycle number

ACV-3380 of a journalist from

Khanewal model 2021 was

also snatched, in the fourth

incident, the robbers took the

Honda Civic vehicle of a lawyer

from Kabirwala from Khanewal

courts area in broad daylight.

All handouts by the police

spokesperson are contrary to

the facts. Such bold looting by

the criminals raised questions

on the efficiency of the police.

Citizens demand to take notice

from IG police Punjab, Additional IG police South Punjab

and RPO Multan, DPO Khanewal of the law and order situation in Khanewal district.