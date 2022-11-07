Share:

HYDERABAD-The Sindh Abadgar Board, a farmers’ lobbying group, has expressed deep concern over the delay in draining flood water from Sindh’s villages, providing wheat crop seeds to the affected farmers and starting the sugarcane crushing season. A meeting of the board, here on Sunday, chaired by its Vice President Dr Bashir Nizamani, warned that the country especially the province would have to cope with an acute shortage of wheat next year because the crop could not be sown on time. He cited inordinate delay in drainage of the flood water and procrastination in the distribution of free seeds of wheat among the flood-hit farmers as the reason. The farmers deplored that at a time when Sindh’s agricultural economy had been destroyed by monsoon rains, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PASMA) was deliberately not starting the purchase of sugarcane from the growers.

They said the PASMA had invented an excuse that since the mills already had tons of refined sugar stock and the government was not allowing its export, they did not feel any need to buy sugarcane. “This act on part of the mills is tantamount to enmity with the farmers,” they said. They reiterated that the farmers could not sow wheat crops because they had still not begun cutting sugarcane from the fields. The SAB demanded fixing the sugarcane procurement rate at Rs 400 per maund.

They said the submerged land could not be brought under cultivation. They called for emergency measures to clear water from the villages and agricultural fields. They pointed out that the rate of DAP fertilizer bag was Rs11,500 when the government announced a subsidy of Rs2,500 per bag for the affected farmers.

However, presently the same rate had been enhanced to Rs.14,000. They called for reducing the bag’s price to Rs11,500 again so that after availing the subsidy of Rs2,500 the farmers could buy the bag at Rs9,000. The meeting also expressed dissatisfaction over the survey being conducted to assess the losses suffered by the rain and flood-affected people in Sindh. The farmers said a large number of livestock animals were either dying or falling ill. They bewailed that the work on the Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) project had remained stalled for many years, arguing that if the project had been completed, the monsoon rains would not have caused such large-scale devastation.

They demanded re-modelling of the RBOD project and its early completion. Syed Nadeem Shah, Syed Zain Shah, Aslam Mari, Taha Memon, Yar Muhammad Laghari, Haji Umar Jamali, Arbab Ahsan, Murad Ali Shah Bukerai and other office bearers and members of the association attended the meeting and expressed their views.