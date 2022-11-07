Share:

Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman is likely to visit Pakistan later this month, during which Pakistan hopes to get a $4.2 billion bailout package from Saudi Arabia.

Diplomatic sources privy to the matter said that Prince Salman is expected to visit Pakistan on November 21, adding that a special security team of Kingdom will arrive in Pakistan to take a final look at the security arrangements regarding the prince’s visit.

Moreover, during the visit Pakistan hopes to get a $4.2 billion bailout package, and numerous Pakistan-Saudi petroleum agreements are being finalised for signing.

The Saudi Kingdom will also assist in the establishment of a modern oil refinery in Gwadar at a cost of 10 billion dollars while the Chinese companies will run the refinery’s operations after the completion of the project.

Sources added that further deterioration in the existing political situation may hinder Muhammad Bin Salman’s visit.