The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered to register an FIR of a gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan within 24 hours.

The orders were passed by the five-member SC bench headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing the contempt case against the former prime minister.

During the hearing, CJP Bandial asked the IGP Punjab how much time he need to file the FIR of the incident.

“Under the criminal justice system, police can register the FIR itself. It's been more than 90 hours but an FIR has not been registered,” observed the CJP.

“Tell me in how much time will the FIR of the attack be filed.”

The CJP observed that the delay in FIRs means evidence is being lost, and the SC will ensure the smooth running of the criminal justice system, the CJP remarked.

CJP Bandial further said that it is a judicial responsibility, even if the provincial government has a different position, the police should act according to the law.

The SC ordered to file an FIR of the attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours and said that the police and IG Punjab will be given protection.

However, the IG Shahkar informed the court that the provincial government was not allowing him to register the FIR.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.