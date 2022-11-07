Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Supreme Court of Pakistan will Monday (today) resume hearing of a contempt petition of the federal government against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for violating the commitment given to the apex court not to hold a protest at D-Chowk.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi will conduct hearing of the contempt petition wherein it had previously expressed its displeasure over the conduct of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsels Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed saying that they have breached Court’s trust.

The court had also directed Pakistan Chairman PTI Imran Khan to file a detailed reply on the agencies’ reports and the federal government’s allegations that the undertaking given to the Court was breached.

The Chief Justice said; “We moved in this case carefully and so far they have exercised great restraint.” The court expressed surprise that how Imran Khan on arriving Islamabad at night on May 25 stated he was aware of the order while in his reply he maintained that he was unaware of the SC order, wherein Azadi March was restricted from entering D-Chowk.

Justice Bandial further said that on May 25 the order was issued to maintain peace. He added: “We do not want our pen to be misused. We have to protect the Constitution.” Referring to the PTI protest, the CJP said that they bring 20,000 people and make the lives of 200,000 people miserable. He also recalled the judgment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa regarding Faizabad dharna, which was issued in light of the TLP sit-in at Faizabad. Justice Bandial also said, “If you believe in democracy, then it would not have happened (violated the SC order).” The political leadership should be a role model to the common citizens, he added.

Justice Ijaz said that as an officer of the court, the Court always trusts the statement of the counsels. He said that they (Babar and Faisal) never told the bench (on 25th May) that they were unable to contact the top leadership of PTI. He said that on their categorical assurance the Court had directed the Islamabad administration to make arrangements for the protest rally of PTI in an area between Sectors G-9 and H-9, Islamabad.

The Chief Justice said: “When our trust is breached then it is very wrong, and we are disturbed.”

The bench dismissed the excuses presented by Ahsan Bhoon, who represented Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed, that the lawyers were unable to communicate Court’s order to PTI leadership on May 25, as due to jammer mobile signals were not working on the vehicle in which the top leaders entered Islamabad.

Justice Bandial questioned that how Faisal was able to contact Asad Umer, which he has mentioned in his statement, first then why not second time on that day. He said that on their request the arrangements were made in an area between G-9 and H-9. He said that both the counsels should have informed Imran Khan, when he arrived in Islamabad, not to hold a protest rally at D-Chowk.

He further said that the Court is disturbed because of the counsels’ conduct. When the lawyers make a statement before the Court with confirmation and verification the court accepts it.

The apex court had issued clear instructions to hold its Azadi March protest in an area between G-9 and H-9, Islamabad. However, Imran and his protestors did make their way toward D-Chowk, prompting the government to call in the Pakistan Army for the security of the capital’s Red Zone.