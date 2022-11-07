Share:

Pakistan has miraculously—for the umpteenth time—managed to squeeze into the semi-finals as the cricketing gods decided to intervene on what turned out to be a glorious Sunday for Pakistani cricket fans. Pakistan are back, but the credit for this comeback cannot just be attributed to the men in green. Had it not been for the gargantuan upset of South Africa at the hands of the Netherlands, the team would have been preparing for the flight back home.

The team had a spring in its step in the crucial game against Bangladesh after learning of South Africa’s shock defeat earlier during the day. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi registered career-best figures of 4-22 to seal Pakistan’s position in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Chasing a modest 128 for victory in Adelaide, Pakistan achieved their target with 11 balls to spare and join arch-rivals India in the final four from Group 2. The qualification is also a victory for the optimistic mathematicians who saw entry after entry taken off of their list of scenarios but did not give up dreaming.

Despite it being a very difficult tournament, there are a few positives for Pakistan so far. One of them has been Shadab Khan who has undoubtedly been the player of the tournament for the team so far. The allrounder is Pakistan’s highest wicket taker in the tournament with 10 scalps to his name. He is also very hard to hit, as evident in his economy rate of just 6.22. Up ahead could be a clash with New Zealand in the semi-final and with England in the final. The wind is now behind the wings of the Pakistan team and haven’t we witnessed this scenario before? The script writers are at it again.