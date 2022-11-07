Share:

About three thousand Sikh Yatrees from India arrived in Pakistan through Wagah Border on Sunday, to attend the birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib.

Additional Secretary Shrines, Rana Shahid and President of Sikh Parbandhak Committee, Sardar Amar Singh and government officials warmly received the Yatrees at Wagha Border.

Pakistan Railways has run three special trains for Sikh Yatrees from Wagha station to Nankana Sahib station.

The Yatrees will return to India on the 15th of this month.