ISLAMABAD - Although former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan is not budging an inch on his demand for early elections, the snap polls seem to be almost impossible for various reasons. Imran Khan, recovering from bullet wounds, has announced, the halted ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ towards the capital demanding early elections, will re-start on Tuesday (November 8) after it was disrupted by an attempt on his life. Khan made the remarks in a video broadcast live on social media from a hospital in the eastern city of Lahore, where he received treatment after being shot in the leg during the protest march days earlier. “Our march will re sume on Tuesday from the place in Wazirabad where I and 11 other people were shot, and where Moazzam was martyred,” Imran Khan announced, citing the name of PTI worker Moazzam Gondal, who was shot dead in the attack. The 70-year-old PTI chief said he would not join in person while he recovered from his wounds but will do so when the convoy reaches the city of Rawalpindi. Khan welcomed the offer by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to launch a judicial commission to investigate the attack but questioned whether the inquiry would be impartial. In addition to Sharif, the cricketer-turned-politician has blamed Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and others for planning to assassinate him and demanded that all should resign. The PTI chief provided no evidence to support his accusation. The early elections, however, seem a remote possibility amid weak economic conditions, floods destructions, delimitation issues and unpreparedness of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Besides, Imran Khan has swept key by-elections, reinforcing his party’s call for the embattled coalition government to announce early general elections in the country. Khan was a candidate in bypolls on seven of the eight seats up for grabs in the National Assembly (NA), the lower house of parliament, calling it a “referendum” on his popularity. Khan grabbed six of the seats in by-polls while the other two were taken by the Pakistan People’s Party, a major coalition partner in current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government. The victory suggested Khan and his PTI remains popular political force. This would one of the reasons which would stop the coalition government from calling snap polls. Imran Khan was removed from power in April this year, through a parliamentary no-confidence vote, advanced by the opposition alliance led by Sharif. Khan was accused of mismanaging the country’s economy and foreign policy, charges he rejected. Since his ouster from office, Khan has addressed dozens of nationwide anti-government rallies drawing tens of thousands of supporters in his bid to press for snap national elections. The PTI has already scored a series of by-election victories, and in July regained power in Punjab, most populous province. Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has rejected Khan’s demand, saying the government and parliament cannot be dictated by him. She alleged that Khan’s march on the federal capital was meant to “create anarchy in the country.” Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, an independent group promoting democracy, noted that the outcome of the by-elections showed a significant increase in the PTI vote bank. “The increase in PTI combined vote share in eight constituencies from 37 percent in [the] 2018 general election to [a] whopping 49 percent is remarkable!,” Mehboob said on twitter. Recently, President Dr Arif Alvi urged the political parties to evolve consensus on the holding of early elections. “There will be no issue if elections were held a few months before the scheduled time,” he said. Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that the next general elections were not possible before July-August 2023 in the wake of relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-hit areas of the country, and delimitation after results of new population census. Meanwhile, the ECP is also not apparently prepared to go into snap polls due to the delimitation issues and other irritants. The ECP, however, has expressed that it can manage elections if there is no other option.