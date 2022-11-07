Share:

DAR ES SALAAM-Rescuers searched for survivors after a plane carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday due to bad weather as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, police said.

“There was an accident involving a Precision Air plane which... crashed into water about 100 metres from the airport,” regional police commander William Mwampaghale told reporters at Bukoba airport. Regional commissioner Albert Chalamila said 43 people, including 39 passengers, two pilots and two cabin crew, were aboard flight PW 494 from financial capital Dar es Salaam to the lakeside city in Kagera region.

“As we speak, we have managed to rescue 26 people who were taken to our referral hospital,” Chalamila said.

“The rescue operation is still ongoing and we are communicating with the pilots,” he said, adding that the aircraft was an ATR-42, manufactured by Toulouse-based Franco-Italian firm ATR. Precision Air, a publicly-listed company which is Tanzania’s largest private airline, said it had dispatched rescuers to the scene.

“An investigation team consisting of Precision Air technical staff and TAA (Tanzania Airports Authority) has also departed to join the rescue team on the ground,” the airline said in a statement.

“No death has been confirmed at the moment,” it said.

Video footage broadcast on local media showed the plane largely submerged as rescuers, including fishermen, waded through water to bring people to safety. Emergency workers attempted to lift the aircraft out of the water using ropes, assisted by cranes as local residents also sought to help in the effort.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed her condolences to those affected by the accident. “Let’s continue to be calm while the rescue operation continues as we pray to God to help us,” she said on Twitter. The African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat also shared his condolences, as did the secretary general of the regional East African Community bloc, Peter Mathuki. “Our hearts and prayers go to the families of passengers on-board a plane that crashed into Lake Victoria, with our full solidarity to the Government & people of #Tanzania,” he said on Twitter.