Young social activists’ organization, Tehreek-e-Jawanan held the Istehkam-e-Pakistan rally in favor of Pakistan Army in Quetta.

The participants marched from Metropolitan Corporation to Quetta Press Club, carrying national flags and banners.

They chanted slogans of 'Long Live Pakistan' and 'Long Live Pakistan Army'.

A demonstration was also held at Quetta Press Club against baseless accusations against officers of national security agencies and Pakistan Army.