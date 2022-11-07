Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Sunday called upon the trade officers to cooperate with the private sector in promoting Pakistan’s trade and exports. He said that Pakistan is facing a serious economic crisis and promoting exports is the only best option to improve the economy. He stressed that the public and private sectors should work together to identify new markets for Pakistani products to take our exports to the next level. He said this while addressing a delegation of TDAP’s trainee officers who visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Dost Muhammad, Deputy Director, Trade Development of Pakistan. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that China’s annual imports were over $2 trillion and Pakistan has great potential to increase trade with China. He urged the TDAP to cooperate with ICCI in setting up a China Desk at Chamber that will help boost bilateral trade between the two countries. He informed the delegation that ASEAN and African countries offered good potential to Pakistan for exports and ICCI has established Facilitation Desks of ASEAN and African countries to facilitate the business community in promoting trade and exports with these countries. He urged that TDAP to develop market study reports of various countries and share them with chambers of commerce so that the private sector could take advantage of potential business and investment opportunities in foreign markets. He also urged Pakistan’s trade missions in foreign countries to find new markets for enhancing Pakistan’s trade and exports. He said that TDAP should share information about trade opportunities and support the private sector’s participation in trade fairs/exhibitions that can help boost Pakistan’s exports.

Dost Muhammad, Deputy Director TDAP said that his organisation was making all efforts to help the business community in business promotion through its effective participation in the international exhibitions and foreign delegations.

He said that TDAP was trying to forge an effective liaison with the private and public sector stakeholders to help them enhance the trade of the country.