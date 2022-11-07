Share:

MULTAN-Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Rashid Iqbal Sunday demanded the department concerned to announce export based industry sales tax “zero rated” in order to enhance export and for economic stability in the country.

Talking to media here, he said that the sales tax on export industry should be brought back like position before 2019. He informed that the export of the country had about 30 billion dollars while it should be at least 115 billion dollars per annum for economic stability. To a question about shifting of industry on solar energy, MCCI president said that the most of the industry has already been shifted on solar energy and rest of the industry shifting it speedily because high input cost due to high electricity rates is not competitive in international markets. About SMEs issues, he said that the awareness and training of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) was necessary and chamber playing its due role in effective way in this regard. Mian Rashid Iqbal said that the chamber has also conducted various awareness sessions regarding soft loaning through State Bank or other banks for SMEs. Establishment of display centre in the region was old age demand and dire need of hour as it would be helpful for improvement of economy, president MCCI added. To another question about role of MCCI for employment opportunities to skilled youth in industry, he stated that the chamber had conducted job fair every year for unemployed youth. They also requested to vocational training centres for new courses as per industry requirement. He said that the teachers training and capacity building was necessary in educational institutions including vocational centres. Replying a question about smog issue, Mian Rashid Iqbal said that strict measures required to avert the issue. He said that installation of dust catchers in front of boilers in industry, shifting of brick kilns on zigzag technology, strict action against smoke emitting vehicles and stubble burning were major steps to control pollution. He said that the MCCI was playing role as elder brother for small chambers of the region and added that a joint session of all chambers of South Punjab would be conducted soon to discuss the issues faced by business community and suggestions.