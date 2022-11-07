Share:

Lahore - His Excellency William K Makaneole, US Consul General (CG), has said that he is pleasantly surprised at the sheer scale, talent and potential of IT industry in Pakistan. He was speaking at the occasion of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA)’s 18th Annual ICT Awards. He added that he appreciates the dynamic leadership of the IT and ITeS industry of Pakistan and sees a lot of scope for people-to-people and business-to-business cooperation.

It is pertinent to note that ICT awards were given after a rigorous competition in diverse categories and verticals: industrial technologies, IT exports, consumer-centric IT services, business services, inclusivity and community development, public sector, student projects and innovations, gaming, technological innovations and cross categories as well. There were total 900+ applications; mostly from IT companies and 33 winners were awarded in the above mentioned categories.

Mr Zohaib Khan, Chairman P@SHA, apprised that objectives of the awards are to promote, encourage and acknowledge the strides and accomplishments of IT industry, which will result in enhanced exports, employment generation, social uplift, skills development, woman emancipation, more revenues to the exchequer and economic development. It is a winning spiral all through, he added. Dr Arsalan Khalid, IT Minister Punjab, highlighted that Punjab government is cooperating with the IT industry at every level and inducting representatives of P@SHA in all the relevant bodies and committees. He also apprised the audience on the potential of recently signed MoU between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and P@SHA to work closely on curriculum development and upscaling of IT skills across all divisions of the province.

As per the details, Systems Limited won the gold award for the top exporter; IBEX Global Solutions won the award for the best BPO services provider; Crickwick for media and entertainment; Love for Data for the best in both banking and real estate sub-categories; SalesFlo in retail segment; Glorify for digital marketing; bookme.pk for tourism; and Bagallery for marketplaces. Careem was awarded the gold in transport; Algo in supply chain; Octans Digital in manufacturing; Ricult both in agriculture and artificial intelligence; CobaltA in government and citizen services; Crop2X in internet of things; Social Champ in big data analytics; Sybrid in CSR; Walee in startup and AI Dashcam in R&D. IBEX Global also won the award for gender diversity; Kualitatem in professional services and WRP Studios won the award for game of the year. Mr Zohaib Khan took the opportunity to demand that tax holiday status of the IT industry should be restored and extended to 2030 to enhance Pakistani IT exports to upwards of $15 billion within a short span of 5–7 years.