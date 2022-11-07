Share:

An educated woman can not be exploited as easily, as she knows and is aware of her individually and rights. She will not be easily suppressed. Education of women can also help in eradicating many social evils such as dowry problems that plague all others.

The importance of women’s education can help the nation for the termination of poverty from the country and other crimes toward women. If a person is educated enough, he or she may follow their goals and apply for a decent education and a healthy lifestyle.

WARISHA AFZAAL,

Karachi.