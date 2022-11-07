Share:

ISLAMABAD - World Diabetes Day will be

marked on November 14

(Monday) across the globe

including Pakistan aims to

increase an awareness of

the effects of diabetes and

the complications caused

by the disease. Healthy eating helps prevent or delay

the development of diabetes. The World Diabetes Day

campaign is led by the International Diabetes Federation and its member associations around the world,

including the American Diabetes Association, Diabetes

UK, Diabetes Australia, the

Canadian Diabetes Association, Diabetes South Africa,

Diabetes New Zealand and

the Diabetic Association of

India. These organizations

arrange events at international, national and local levels. Diabetes is the common

name for a range of conditions including diabetes

mellitus type one and diabetes mellitus type two, diabetes insipidus and gestational

diabetes. These are all conditions, which affect how the

pancreas (an organ in the digestive system) secretes insulin or how the body reacts

to this hormone. Depending

on the type and severity,

diabetes is controlled by dietary measures, weight loss,

oral medication or injected

or inhaled insulin. There is

a wide range of short and

long-term complications of

diabetes including foot and

eye problems and vascular

diseases. It is estimated that

one in three residents of the

United States will develop

diabetes at some point in

their life. On Dec 20, 2006,

the UN passed a resolution

to designate November 14

as World Diabetes Day.