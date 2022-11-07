ISLAMABAD - World Diabetes Day will be
marked on November 14
(Monday) across the globe
including Pakistan aims to
increase an awareness of
the effects of diabetes and
the complications caused
by the disease. Healthy eating helps prevent or delay
the development of diabetes. The World Diabetes Day
campaign is led by the International Diabetes Federation and its member associations around the world,
including the American Diabetes Association, Diabetes
UK, Diabetes Australia, the
Canadian Diabetes Association, Diabetes South Africa,
Diabetes New Zealand and
the Diabetic Association of
India. These organizations
arrange events at international, national and local levels. Diabetes is the common
name for a range of conditions including diabetes
mellitus type one and diabetes mellitus type two, diabetes insipidus and gestational
diabetes. These are all conditions, which affect how the
pancreas (an organ in the digestive system) secretes insulin or how the body reacts
to this hormone. Depending
on the type and severity,
diabetes is controlled by dietary measures, weight loss,
oral medication or injected
or inhaled insulin. There is
a wide range of short and
long-term complications of
diabetes including foot and
eye problems and vascular
diseases. It is estimated that
one in three residents of the
United States will develop
diabetes at some point in
their life. On Dec 20, 2006,
the UN passed a resolution
to designate November 14
as World Diabetes Day.