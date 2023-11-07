Tuesday, November 07, 2023
91 stolen motorcycles recovered

APP
Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi-The police have conducted a successful crackdown against motorcycle thieves, leading to the arrest of 41 members of bike lifter gangs last month. During these operations, the police also recovered 91 stolen motorcycles worth lakhs of rupees.
The Race Course police apprehended 10 bike lifters, including Mohsin, Shahzad, Taimoor, Waqar, Nadeem, Waseem, Mohsin, Shahroz, Luqman, and Usman, and recovered 25 stolen motorcycles from their custody. Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed 15 bike lifters, including Bilal, Aman, Wajid, Jahanzeb, Shahid, Waqas, Rehman, Usman, Owais, Mohsin, Asif, Shahid, Saddam, Hasan, and Saeed, recovering 24 stolen motorcycles from their possession.
Cantt Police arrested four bike lifters, Azizullah, Saqib, Khalid, and Sohail, and recovered 23 stolen motorcycles from them. Following these operations, R.A Bazar Police arrested five bike lifters, namely Rehan, Azhar, Tauqeer, Ghulam Ali, and Sohail, and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles. Westridge Police arrested seven motorcycle thieves: Hamad, Rafi, Amanullah, Rehan, Shehryar, Hamza, and Mazhar, and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the police teams for their performance and highlighted the reduction in motorcycle theft due to effective strategies implemented by the police.

