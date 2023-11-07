AC orders NAB to send fresh notices to three accused

ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court Judge M Bashir has ordered NAB to send fresh notices to three accused in the Lok Virsa Scandal. Mazhar-ul-Islam Ex-Executive Director of Lok Virsa is the primary accused along with Pakistan People’s Party’s Senator Rubina Khalid and Dr Tabinda Zafar of Cosmos Production.

None of the accused showed up on Monday’s hearing. Amjad Qureshi defence lawyer told the court that addresses have been changed and the clients couldn’t get the notice issued earlier. NAB’s Senior Prosecutor Sohail Arif told the court that prime accused Mazhar-ul-Islam didn’t show up either.

The court then ordered that as per report presented by NAB Senator Rubina Khalid and Dr Tabinda are not residing at the address given in reference. Fresh notices to be issued to them on the directions of Investigating Officer (IO) to trace out correct addresses and no one is present on behalf of accused No 1 (Mazhar-ul-Islam) either.

The court has summoned all accused on December 11th, 2023.

According to NAB reference 11/2019, during investigation it was established that the accused ex-Executive Director Lok Virsa Islamabad Mazhar-ul-Islam by misusing his authority illegally extended the contracts in favour of M/S Cosmos Production in connivance with the accused Senator and Ex-Chief Executive M/S Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Robina Khalid and Chief Executive Director Dr Tabinda Zafar.

Accused Senator Rubina Khalid and Dr Tabinda Zafar gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of agreement without calling the fresh tenders without any competition and also failed to deposit the 50% profit earned by them; which resulted into the loss to the national exchequer amounting to Rs30.13 million.

This reference is one of the many cases which are sent back to Accountability Court from NAB after former Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial’s September 15th ruling where he quashed amendments to National Accountability Ordinance which were done in the PDM government.