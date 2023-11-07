Air pollutants below permissible limits in Capital

ISLAMABAD-The air quality in the federal capital was healthy on Monday, with air pollutants remaining below the permissible limits set by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA).

According to the Pak-EPA’s daily air quality report, the ratio of air pollutants was recorded below the permissible limits, ensuring healthy air quality. The agency is mandated to protect the environment under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act of 1997.

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), a significant atmospheric contaminant, averaged at 30.53 micrograms per cubic meter. This level was slightly higher than the national environmental quality standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per cubic meter, indicating a minor decline in air quality. PM2.5 is primarily generated through engine combustion, industrial emissions, garbage burning, and dust stirred up by fast-moving vehicles on non-cemented road surfaces.

The ratios of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) also remained below the NEQS. These pollutants are mainly produced by industrial emissions from factories that involve complex and chemical-intensive production processes.

The NO2 level was 8.31 micrograms per cubic meter, while SO2 measured at 14.52 micrograms per cubic meter.

EPA officials attributed the slight decline in air quality to increased vehicular emissions, as industrial emissions had already reduced due to the implementation of carbon-absorbing advanced technology in various steel manufacturing units.