An unfair assessment!

As a student at the Universi­ty of Sindh, Jamshoro, I feel compelled to express some con­cerns about the assessment and grading process. While these concerns are shared by many, it’s important to address them constructively to bring about positive change.

One of the primary issues we face is the lack of transparency in the assessment of our exam papers. There have been in­stances where it seems that fa­vouritism plays a role in the grading process. To address this, it’s crucial to establish clear and fair assessment criteria and en­sure that all students are evalu­ated objectively.

Some students have reported feeling unfairly treated or even degraded by teachers. It’s impor­tant to maintain a respectful and nurturing learning environment where students are encouraged to express their analytical skills, critical thinking, creativity, and innovative ideas without fear of reprisal. Mutual respect be­tween teachers and students is essential for a productive educa­tional experience.

The current grading system ap­pears to undermine the spirit of learning and hard work. It is dis­heartening when students who put in immense effort are out­performed by those who may not have demonstrated the same commitment. Strengthening aca­demic integrity and acknowledg­ing the dedication of hardwork­ing students is vital.

Instead of resorting to extreme language, it would be more ben­eficial to open a dialogue with university authorities to discuss these concerns. Offering con­structive suggestions for im­provement, such as implementing clear assessment guidelines and mechanisms to prevent favourit­ism, can lead to positive change.

It’s essential to recognise that these issues can have a significant impact on the mental well-being of students. Rather than resort­ing to extreme statements, we should focus on promoting men­tal health awareness and support systems within the university.

In conclusion, while there are genuine concerns about the as­sessment process at the Univer­sity of Sindh, Jamshoro, it’s es­sential to address them through constructive dialogue and collab­oration. By working together with the university authorities, we can strive to create a fairer and more transparent educational environ­ment that benefits all students.

IMRAN ALI BROHI,

Jamshoro.