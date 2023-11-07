An unfair assessment!

As a student at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, I feel compelled to express some concerns about the assessment and grading process. While these concerns are shared by many, it’s important to address them constructively to bring about positive change.
One of the primary issues we face is the lack of transparency in the assessment of our exam papers. There have been instances where it seems that favouritism plays a role in the grading process. To address this, it’s crucial to establish clear and fair assessment criteria and ensure that all students are evaluated objectively.
Some students have reported feeling unfairly treated or even degraded by teachers. It’s important to maintain a respectful and nurturing learning environment where students are encouraged to express their analytical skills, critical thinking, creativity, and innovative ideas without fear of reprisal. Mutual respect between teachers and students is essential for a productive educational experience.
The current grading system appears to undermine the spirit of learning and hard work. It is disheartening when students who put in immense effort are outperformed by those who may not have demonstrated the same commitment. Strengthening academic integrity and acknowledging the dedication of hardworking students is vital.
Instead of resorting to extreme language, it would be more beneficial to open a dialogue with university authorities to discuss these concerns. Offering constructive suggestions for improvement, such as implementing clear assessment guidelines and mechanisms to prevent favouritism, can lead to positive change.
It’s essential to recognise that these issues can have a significant impact on the mental well-being of students. Rather than resorting to extreme statements, we should focus on promoting mental health awareness and support systems within the university.
In conclusion, while there are genuine concerns about the assessment process at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, it’s essential to address them through constructive dialogue and collaboration. By working together with the university authorities, we can strive to create a fairer and more transparent educational environment that benefits all students.
IMRAN ALI BROHI,
Jamshoro.