Another victim of DIK blast dies, death toll reaches six

Peshawar - Death toll resulting from the recent explosion in Dera Ismail Khan has increased to six as one more victim succumbed to wounds on Monday.

Waqas Mahsud, who had sustained injuries in the attack on a van carrying Elite Force personnel, had been battling for his life in the hospital for the last three days. Funeral prayer was held for the deceased, and he was later buried in Arah graveyard.

Among the victims were three individuals identified as Izzatullah (25), Sifwatullah (18), and Qamar Zaman (16), the latter being a student and the brother of seven sisters. Qamar Zaman had been in Dera city for a school examination when he became a victim of the blast.

Additionally, in a separate incident, militants attacked the Roori Police Checkpost in Kulachi tehsil, resulting in the injuries to a police officer, Mir Salim, who sustained bullet injuries during a 20-minute exchange of fire. The police managed to repel the attack, and the attackers, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, fled the scene after facing strong resistance from law enforcement personnel.