Tuesday, November 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

APHC urges world to increase its efforts for settlement of Kashmir dispute

APHC urges world to increase its efforts for settlement of Kashmir dispute
Web Desk
2:29 PM | November 07, 2023
National

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the world community to redouble its efforts to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions to reduce such catastrophe in South Asia. 

In a statement, the APHC spokesman said that the United Nations and the world powers has either forgotten the Kashmir dispute or they are deliberately ignoring it even though it is one of the oldest unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.

He said that India has enforced black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Act in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to kill, arrest and terrorize innocent and unarmed Kashmiris.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1699329111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023