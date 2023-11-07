APHC urges world to increase its efforts for settlement of Kashmir dispute

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the world community to redouble its efforts to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions to reduce such catastrophe in South Asia.

In a statement, the APHC spokesman said that the United Nations and the world powers has either forgotten the Kashmir dispute or they are deliberately ignoring it even though it is one of the oldest unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.

He said that India has enforced black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Act in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to kill, arrest and terrorize innocent and unarmed Kashmiris.