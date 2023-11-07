Attock progresses in deporting Afghan immigrants  

ATTOCK - Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, stated that the government’s directive to repatriate illegal immigrants is being diligently followed, and the Attock district administration is taking active measures in this regard. So far, 80 illegal Afghan nationals have been returned to their homeland. According to official records, out of 2500 illegal immigrants, 1736 have voluntarily returned to their home country, while efforts are underway to repatriate the remaining 764 individuals. The repatriation process is ongoing, with all relevant institutions collaborating in this endeavour.

DC Attock emphasized that the deportation of illegal immigrants is being carried out with full respect and honour. Attock district has established two “Holding Centers” for illegal immigrants, located at Govt College for Technology Attock and Govt Boys College Hazro.