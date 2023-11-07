Audio leaks case: PM’s office does not ‘interfere’ in working of intel agencies

ISLAMABAD - The principal secretary to prime minister on Monday submitted his reply in the audio leaks case saying that the prime minister’s office did not interfere with the sensitive day to day working of intelligence agencies.

“Being a political-cum-administrative office, the prime minister’s office keeps at an arms-length relationship, and does not interfere in key functions of the premier intelligence agencies,” said principal secretary to PM in his reply submitted to Islamabad High Court. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar is conducting hearing of the petition moved by Najam through his counsels Sardar Latif Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen Advocate. The petitioner cited federation of Pakistan through secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and speaker National Assembly and the chairman of the special committee as respondents.

The principal secretary submitted the reply in response to the court’s order dated May 31 wherein the bench had directed, “In the report Respondents No. 1 and 5 to 8 will explain whether there exists a legal framework for recording of telephone conversations between citizens, and in the event that the answer is yes, the report will detail the regulatory and oversight framework to provide for recording of phone calls or exchange of data/ messages between citizens through any telecommunication means. These respondents will also identify the entities and agencies that have the requisite technological capability to record telephone calls and/or telecommunication.” In the reply, the Principal Secretary stated that with regard to the query relating to a legal framework for recording of telephone conversations, it is humbly submitted that the Investigation for Fair Trial Act 2013 provides a legal framework for investigation and collection of evidence by means of modern techniques and devices to prevent and effectively deal with scheduled offences and to regulate the powers of law enforcement and intelligence agencies and for matters connected therewith or ancillary thereto.

The reply added that the Fair Trial Act, 2013 has been enacted being mindful of the fact that the existing laws neither comprehensively provide for nor specifically regulate advance and modern investigative techniques such as covert surveillance and human intelligence, property interference, wiretapping and communication interception that are to ensure fair trial. It further said that that Section 5 of the Telegraph Act, 1885 also empowers the Federal Government, Provincial Government or any Officer specially authorized by the Federal/Provincial Government to take possession of licensed telegraphs and to order interception of messages. It continued that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). 2016 is also aimed at preventing unauthorized acts with respect to information systems and to provide a mechanism for related offences as well as the procedure for investigation, prosecution, trial and international cooperation with respect thereof and matters connected therewith or ancillary thereto. It maintained that Section 20 of PECA delineates the relevant offences regarding content that harms the reputation or privacy of a natural person Under the said Section, the aggrieved person my approach Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).