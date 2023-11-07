AUP, AFRC ink MoU to promote research activities

PESHAWAR - The Agricultural University Peshawar (AUP) and Agriculture Research Facilitation Complex (ARFC) here on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promotion of research activities in agriculture sector.

Vice-Chancellor of AUP Professor Dr Jahan Bakht and Director General Land and Directorate GHQ Brigadier Arshad Taufiq signed the agreement.

On the occasion, Director Modern Farming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig Muhammad Amir Kayani, Prof Dr Muhammad Arif of Agricultural University Peshawar and Professor Dr Syed Mehr Ali Shah were also present.

The purpose of the agreement is to provide all types of research resources and resources to the Agricultural University Peshawar by the Military Family Rehabilitation Organisation (MFRO) for carrying out research and development activities at the Agriculture Research and Facilitation Complex (ARFC) Chapu Bahawalpur. Under the agreement, the AFRC would provide internship research opportunities to 20 to 25 students besides modern agricultural machinery, quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and other facilities to the Varsity.