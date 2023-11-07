AWKUM Employees Union goes on strike

Peshawar - Employees’ Union of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has announced a strike and sit-in protest against what they called an unjust decision by the university administration to transfer more than 350 employees to the Timergara campus from Mardan.

A press release issued by the employees union said that the union finds the transfer decision to be arbitrary and unlawful, and they disagreed with it. They argue that the current Vice Chancellor Zahoorul Haq’s tenure is less than a month, and as such, he lacks the legal and ethical authority to make decisions like calling a syndicate meeting and determining such important matters.

It said that nonetheless, the administration has chosen to proceed with transferring employees to the Timergara campus, despite these concerns.

During a meeting held at the Central Library at Garden Campus, attended by the Association’s Chairman Mazamil Khan, President Adnan Saeed, General Secretary Jawad Sangar, Umer Ali Shah, and other officials, it was declared that the decision on transfers was both irrational and detrimental to the university employees.

The union leaders argued that the employees have been deprived of promotions for the last 15 years due to the absence of a service structure. They emphasised on the crucial role of the employees in the university’s growth and development and highlighted that they have not received any increments in their salaries thus far, even during inflationary periods.

They also pointed out that the employees have not benefited from salary increments despite the rising cost of living. The general body meeting discussed legal remedies, and it was decided to launch a strike and sit-in protest from today (Tuesday).

Additionally, the union is demanding that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court take note of the unlawful and unconstitutional actions and decisions taken by AWKUM Vice Chancellor Zahoorul Haq.

Meanwhile, Director Academics of AWKUM Dr Saeedul Islam said that the university had taken the decision on transfers after the same had already been decided by the Governor’s House. He said the VC had to implement the decision of the chancellor.