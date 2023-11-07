Azealia Banks apologises to Lizzo after throwing shade

LOS ANGELES - Azealia Banks expressed her regret for making demeaning comments against fellow musician Lizzo in a new social media post. The 32-year-old singer penned an apology note on her Instagram account, acknowledging her mistake of publicly calling out the Truth Hurts rapper. She wrote, “I was having a conversation last night and realised that I owe Lizzo a huge apology for popping so much.” Earlier in 2019, Banks accused Lizzo of “making a fool of her black self and talent for a white American public.” At that time, the Luxury rapper slammed Good as Hell singer, saying, “Saddest bit is that the girl is legit talented and truly only being allowed to shine so long as she allows herself to be this millennial mammy of sorts.” In September, Lizzo received a Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition gala in Los Angeles in the midst of an ongoing lawsuit filed by her former employees. The musician was accused of harassment and creating a hostile work environment by her former employees in August.