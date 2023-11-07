Bangladesh knock Lanka out of World Cup

DELHI - Bangladesh recorded a remarkable three-wicket triumph against Sri Lanka in the 38th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan showcased their batting prowess following a combined bowling effort.
Bangladesh’s victory not only handed them a memorable win but also dashed Sri Lanka’s hopes of reaching the semifinals. Chasing a target of 280, Bangladesh displayed a spirited performance, reaching 282-7 with 53 balls to spare. However, their journey was anything but smooth as openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das fell within the first seven overs with just 41 runs on the board.
Shakib Al Hasan then partnered with Najmul Hossain Shanto, and together they initiated a remarkable recovery. Both batsmen scored half-centuries and appeared to be in control before Angelo Mathews dismissed them in quick succession, creating a tense atmosphere during the run chase.
Shakib’s rapid 82 off 65 balls included 12 boundaries and two sixes, while Shanto led the charge with 12 fours on his way to a solid 90 off 101 balls, emerging as the top scorer for Bangladesh. The partnership was pivotal. Mahmudullah (22) and Mushfiqur Rahim (10) contributed with a brief 38-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but they too fell in quick succession, as did Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3).
At 269/7 in the 41st over, Bangladesh still needed 11 runs to secure wuin. Towhid Hridoy, however, kept his cool and guided his side to a nail-biting win with an unbeaten 15 from seven deliveries, aided by Tanzim Hasan Shakib’s five not out. Dilshan Madushanka led Sri Lanka’s bowling attack with three wickets, while Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana took two each.
When Bangladesh opted to bowl, they struck early, with Sri Lanka losing Kusal Perera on the last ball of the first over with only five runs on the board. Skipper Kusal Mendis then partnered with Pathum Nissanka for a 61-run stand before Bangladesh secured two quick wickets in consecutive overs, leaving Sri Lanka at 72-3.
Mendis fell to Shakib after a cautious 30-ball 19, while Nissanka was dismissed by Sakib. Nissanka played a brisk 41-run knock from 36 balls with eight boundaries. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka then added 63 runs for the fourth wicket before Samarawickrama was out for 41. Sri Lanka was at 135-4 when Angelo Mathews came to bat, only to find himself ‘timed-out’ in international cricket.
Asalanka took charge and attacked Bangladesh’s bowlers, with reasonable support from Dhananjaya de Silva (34) and Maheesh Theekshana (22). De Silva added 78 runs with Asalanka during their sixth-wicket partnership, while Theekshana contributed 45 runs. Centurion Asalanka hammered 108 that included 6 fours and 5 sixes. For Bangladesh Tanzim Hasan Sakib clinched three wickets.