Bangladesh knock Lanka out of World Cup

DELHI - Bangladesh recorded a remark­able three-wicket triumph against Sri Lanka in the 38th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan showcased their batting prowess following a combined bowling effort.

Bangladesh’s victory not only handed them a memorable win but also dashed Sri Lanka’s hopes of reaching the semifi­nals. Chasing a target of 280, Bangladesh displayed a spirited performance, reaching 282-7 with 53 balls to spare. Howev­er, their journey was anything but smooth as openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das fell within the first seven overs with just 41 runs on the board.

Shakib Al Hasan then part­nered with Najmul Hossain Shanto, and together they ini­tiated a remarkable recovery. Both batsmen scored half-cen­turies and appeared to be in control before Angelo Mathews dismissed them in quick suc­cession, creating a tense atmo­sphere during the run chase.

Shakib’s rapid 82 off 65 balls included 12 boundaries and two sixes, while Shanto led the charge with 12 fours on his way to a solid 90 off 101 balls, emerging as the top scorer for Bangladesh. The partner­ship was pivotal. Mahmudul­lah (22) and Mushfiqur Rahim (10) contributed with a brief 38-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but they too fell in quick succession, as did Me­hidy Hasan Miraz (3).

At 269/7 in the 41st over, Bangladesh still needed 11 runs to secure wuin. Towhid Hridoy, however, kept his cool and guided his side to a nail-biting win with an unbeaten 15 from seven deliveries, aided by Tanzim Hasan Shakib’s five not out. Dilshan Madushanka led Sri Lanka’s bowling attack with three wickets, while Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theek­shana took two each.

When Bangladesh opted to bowl, they struck early, with Sri Lanka losing Kusal Perera on the last ball of the first over with only five runs on the board. Skipper Kusal Mendis then part­nered with Pathum Nissanka for a 61-run stand before Bangla­desh secured two quick wickets in consecutive overs, leaving Sri Lanka at 72-3.

Mendis fell to Shakib after a cautious 30-ball 19, while Nis­sanka was dismissed by Sakib. Nissanka played a brisk 41-run knock from 36 balls with eight boundaries. Sadeera Samara­wickrama and Charith Asalan­ka then added 63 runs for the fourth wicket before Samara­wickrama was out for 41. Sri Lanka was at 135-4 when An­gelo Mathews came to bat, only to find himself ‘timed-out’ in in­ternational cricket.

Asalanka took charge and at­tacked Bangladesh’s bowlers, with reasonable support from Dhananjaya de Silva (34) and Maheesh Theekshana (22). De Silva added 78 runs with Asalan­ka during their sixth-wicket partnership, while Theekshana contributed 45 runs. Centurion Asalanka hammered 108 that included 6 fours and 5 sixes. For Bangladesh Tanzim Hasan Sakib clinched three wickets.