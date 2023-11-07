Tuesday, November 07, 2023
BCP Gulberg win A Level Intra Region Cricket Tournament 2023-24
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 07, 2023
LAHORE -Beaconhouse College Program (BCP) Gulberg Campus clinched the title in the A Level Intra Region Cricket Tournament for 2023-24 by defeating Beaconhouse Defence Campus (BDC) in an entertaining final held here at the Model Town Cricket Club. 

In the final match, Beaconhouse Defence Campus batted first, amassing a score of 140/9 in 18 overs. In response, Beaconhouse College Program Gulberg played extremely well and expertly pur­sued the target, losing only one wicket in 14 overs. Usber Iqbal of BCP Gulberg was named the man of the tournament. Momin Irfan from BDC received the best batsman award, Najaf Malik, also from BDC, earned the title of best bowler and Mohid Imran from BCP Gulberg was named the best wicket keeper/fielder. 

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the presence of Ms. Aisha Khalid, Campus Head, Mr. Waleed Baz Khan, BCP Manager for Center, Mr. Tariq Sidhu, Sports Director Central Region, along with Mr. Hassan Iftikhar from Marketing Deptt, esteemed coaches and par­ticipating players. Ms. Aisha Khalid commended the efforts of Mr. Iqbal and Mr. Fahim - the sports coaches for organizing such a healthy ac­tivity for the college students and praised Sports Director Mr. Tariq Sidhu and his team for providing this wonderful opportunity to col­lege students across Beaconhouse.

