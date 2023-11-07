Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Book fair at Alhamra

Staff Reporter
November 07, 2023
LAHORE   -   On the directives of the Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, the Winter Festival ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ is in full swing at the majestic Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall. A splendid book fair has been thoughtfully organized within the heart of Alhamra, and its mission is clear: to beckon people towards the magic of books and to ignite the flame of book-friendship within our society. The Book fairs, in this context, play an integral role, acting as gateways to the world of literature, where one can discover new and emerging authors, thus enriching our literary experiences. The eminent writer and intellectual Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed inaugurated this delightful book fair. In his speech, he lauded the praiseworthy initiative of Alhamra, affirming that books are the treasuries of knowledge and that reading them expands our thoughts and intellect. Deputy Director of Library and Archive Muhammad Arif said organizing this book fair has been a labour of love.

