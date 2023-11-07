Call for increasing power generation from indigenous resources

LAHORE - There is a need to bring the cost of production of power down in order to reduce the electricity tariff and end the uniform tariff policy across the board to make the distribution companies efficient and more responsible to manage losses in their respective territories. The experts in the discussion on ‘Increase in power tariffs - impact on consumers affordability, DISOCS recoveries and circular debt’, organized by the Lahore Economic Journalists Association (LEJA) suggested to appoint more professionals in Discos, increase power generation from indigenous resources and renewables and separate the financial recoveries like taxes and fee of other departments form electricity bills. The good power paying consumers shall be protected and power thieves penalized. The president LEJA Muhammad Sudhir Ch opening the discussion referred to the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) study, ‘impact of rising electricity prices on consumer’s behavior’ mentioned that the paying power of power consumers affected with increased tariff which resulted in substantial hit to recoveries and adversely affected the power sector circular debt. The Chairman LESCO Board Hafiz Muhammad Numan endorsing the point of view mentioned that the Discos implement the tariff given by the government of Pakistan through NEPRA. The government increased the power tariff under the IMF pressure, besides the capacity charges being paid to the IPPs which played a major role in tariff hike. However, the company is still getting 30,000 fresh connection applications every month since electricity is the basic need of life. Hafiz Numan said that the LESCO is on the top in the ongoing power recovery campaign launched by the government of Pakistan, despite the fact it was already underway. The LESCO has planned to establish its own police, and is requesting the Punjab government to link any of the property transactions with LESCO NOC. During the last 11 months the LESCO response time has been down to one hour from three hours. Energy Expert (former MD PEPCO) Tahir Basharat Cheema said Kasur was in the top of power theft list in the LESCO region of over Rs 20 billion. He mentioned that the capacity payment charges issues could be resolved if the government ends the forced load management. There is still more than 5000 megawatt demand in the system which could be immediately supplied from the available resources. Ending the uniform tariff policy, Cheema suggested that the government must end this system so the discos will work efficiently and below par performing discos will work to improve their performance. Further, he asked to end the load of all taxes, and the fee which is almost 30 percent of the total bill of almost each consumer. About the privatization of power sector or dispensing it to the provincial governments to end the menace of circular debt, he believed that the government is working on the management contracts of handing over the discos to the private sector for 20-25 years alongside its own regulations since handing over to the provinces is unworkable. CEO LESCO Shahid Haider said that LESCO registered 22683 FIRs against the power theft and recovered Rs 600 million against the demand generated of Rs 1.91 billion. Besides, the LESCO has taken actions against 70 employees involved in power theft while more than a dozen are already terminated from the services after proven guilty.

Giving perspective from KE’s territory, Director Communications Imran Rana said during the last 10 months KE conducted over 14000 kunda raids and removed over 130,000 kilograms illegally hooked kunda connections in the distribution network. According to the World Bank reports, more than 50 percent of the city was unplanned since it was challenging to smooth power supplies to the city. The KE registered more than 750 FIRs against 74000 power theft cases of over 70 million power units’ theft and recovered more than Rs 60 million. The KE stood as the most improved distribution company with Rs 474 billion investment in the company’s value chain since privatization. Resultantly, the T&D losses have been reduced from half since 2005, from 38 percent to 15.3 percent even below the NEPRA targets. KE’s investment plan 2024-2030 with prospective investment of Rs 484 billion was submitted to the regulatory authority NEPRA whereby by 2030, KE has a target of having 30 percent share of generation from renewables, add 30 percent more customers and further reduce power outages by 30 percent, Imran added. President Lahore Chamber of Commerce Kashif Anwar stressed the need of using the renewable resources of power generation including construction of Kalabagh Dam and indigenous solar power generation. He said Pakistan needs a charter of economy before the election so the country is put on the growth path. He mentioned that the power theft could not be possible without the conveyance of the distribution companies’ staff so the accountability of them is crucial.