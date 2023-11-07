Cipher case: IHC adjourns Qureshi's bail application hearing till tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the bail application hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in the cipher case till tomorrow (Wednesday).

The IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the bail application on Tuesday and adjourned the case due to absence of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Shah Khawar.

The FIA prosecutor’s assistant appeared before the court and informed the judge that Khawar is busy in the Supreme Court. Advocate Ali Bukhari, counsel of Qureshi requested the court to reschedule the case hearing for 2 o'clock, however, the judge turned down his request and adjourned the case for tomorrow.