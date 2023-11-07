CLARIFICATION

A session named Lahore’s Lost Legacy, was held on Nov 4th at 9th edition of Islamabad Literature Festival, where Mr Yaqoob Bangash at a public talk made an allegation that “the Majid Nizami family has paid a lot of money (to the government) to have his big names on the road”. No such payment was ever made, not previously nor recently, and the family strongly denies such allegations. It is hoped Mr Yaqoob Bangash will not repeat such hearsay allegations which have no truth to them and are defamatory in nature.