CM decides to expedite process for development projects, provision of basic facilities in Gwadar

QUETTA - A meeting presided over by Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday decided to expedite the development process including the revision of Gwadar Master Plan, regularization of contractual employees, enhancement of resources, construction of Gwadar Parkland and Club, Gwadar Building Regulations 2020, provision of sewerage and basic facilities in City, water supply from Saud Dam and Shadi Kaur Dam.

The 27th Governing Body meeting of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) was held here under the chairmanship of the chief minister. Addressing the meeting, Mardan Domki said that the development of Gwadar was linked with the development of the country. The GDA has adopted a workable strategy to resolve water shortage, construction of sewerage system and other problems problems in Gwadar. He said GDA was a vital organization for the construction and development of the city.

The authority was working efficiently to provide all the basic facilities to the people of the city, he added.

The chief minister said that the proposal of GDA regarding the revision of Gwadar Master Plan should be placed before all the stakeholders and a conclusion should be reached through mutual consultation.

Mardan Domki directed GDA to formulate a strategy to increase its resources by reducing unnecessary expenses and play a key role by showing outstanding performance.

“The caretaker provincial government wants to see Gwadar port fully functional. Our effort is to make Gwadar an ideal city of the province,” he added.