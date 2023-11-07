Court grants one day remand of Fawad Chaudhry in Fraud case 

Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood, at Session & District Court Islamabad on Tuesday ordered one day physical remand of Former Federal Minsiter Fawad Chaudhry.

Faisal Ch, Qamar Inayat and Ali Bukhari were representing Fawad Chaudhry. His wife Hiba Fawad, brother Faraz Chaudhry and some family members also went to court today at 11:00 am where Fawad Ch was to be produced by SHO Abpara Police station after completion of 02 days of physical remand ordered on Sunday.

Faisal Chaudhry told the judge that hearing is at 11:00 am today but Fawad hasn't been presented in the court yet, to which judge ordered court staff to inquire from SHO Abpara police station and adjourned the hearing till 12:00pm.

Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry was brought to the court handcuffed and face covered around 12:30pm.

Ali Bukhari started the arguments by saying a blind case has been made against Fawad Chaudhry. "Have the complainant done any agreement with Fawad? He is member of the bar, his brother and wife are also bar members. What investigation has been done by Fawad Ch in last three days?"

Faisal Chaudhry brother of Fawad Chaudhry argued that they've brought him again with his face covered. "Can you please order them to get him out of hand cuffs." He further added that Fawad was supposed to be presented at 11am but they brought him here at 12:30 pm. Prosecution is humiliating Fawad.

Prosecutor Adnan Ali asked to court to extend physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry for five more days since he's not cooperating in the investigation. We have to recover Rs. 5 million from him, we also need to recover gun from him and also need to do his identity parade. Complainant gave Fawad Ch Rs. 5 million for safekeeping and when he asked him to return, he told him that he'll give his family jobs and eventually threatened him as a Federal Minister through his gunmen.

Judge Yasir Mehmood after listening the arguments reserved the judgment for almost one hour.

The judgement read 01 day physical remand of accused has been approved for the purpose of investigation and elucidation of evidence subject to pre and post medical of the accused with the direction to the I.O. to make material progress. The court also write in order that no further physical remand will be granted after tomorrow. It has also been ordered to produce Fawad Chaudhry in court tomorrow on 08-11-2023.



