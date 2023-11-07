CS inaugurates Rescue Services centres in Lala Musa, Dinga

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited Gujranwala and Gujarat on Monday and inaugurated the newly-established Rescue Services stations at Lala Musa and Dinga. He also inspected the Punjab government’s flagship project Motorway Link in Gujranwala and reviewed the construction work of 15.2 km-long dual carriageway that would link Gujranwala to Lahore- Sialkot Motorway. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the chief secretary said that emergency services are being improved across Punjab and Rescue stations are being equipped with modern equipment. He said that Rescue stations have been provided with modern gadgets, ambulances and motorcycles.

Officials briefed the chief secretary that the Rescue Station Lala Musa has been constructed with Rs 19.451 million, while Rescue Station Dinga with Rs 19.318 million. They said that establishment of Lala Musa and Dinga stations would help provide timely emergency services in the adjoining areas. Earlier, during the inspection of Gujranwala Motorway Link, the chief secretary directed the authorities to speed up work on the project and ensure quality in the construction work. He said the project should be completed within the stipulated timeline and additional resources should be utilised in this regard. He said that the completion of the project would lead to substantial savings in terms of fuel and time. Project Director Col Imran briefed the chief secretary about the project. He said that about 85 per cent of the earth work of the 15.2-km-long link road had been completed. After completion of the project, the journey from Gujranwala to Lahore would be reduced to 45 minutes. This two-lane carpeted road would provide easy access to the motorway. He said that 6 bridges, 22 boxes, 23 pipe culverts, 5 animal crossings and 5 subways are also being constructed on the road from Benazir Chowk to Wahandu interchange. Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi, and officials concerned were also present.