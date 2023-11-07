Dengue cases decrease with changing weather  

RAWALPINDI - The District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, stated on Monday that dengue fever cases had decreased, with only four cases reported in the district in the last 24 hours.

He mentioned that during the past 15 days, around five to 15 patients had been admitted to the city’s allied hospitals, a significant drop from the 50 to 60 patients per day seen earlier in September. In comparison to 2021’s 1,972 cases and 2022’s 4,488 cases, this year saw 2,431 cases brought to district health facilities.

Dr Mehmood pointed out that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered seven FIRs and issued tickets to five violators. A fine of Rs 4,000 was imposed for anti-dengue regulation violations within the last 24 hours. He expressed hope that dengue cases would continue to decrease as cooler weather is less conducive to the dengue parasite’s survival.