EPA, TEPA initiate vehicles inspecting drive in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - In accordance with the directives of Secretary Transport and Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Department of Transport and Environmental Protection Agency (TEPA) have initiated a joint three-day campaign aimed at inspecting vehicles in Peshawar.

During this effort, 40 drivers received on-the-spot fines, and the staff at vehicle emission testing stations confiscated documents from 35 vehicles. On the inaugural day of the campaign, both departments’ employees examined more than 95 vehicles in Haji Camp Adda.