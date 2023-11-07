Experts discuss sustainable agriculture development

LAHORE - Experts from Foundation for Agriculture Rurality in the World (FARM) and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) discussed sustainable agriculture development at a meeting held at UVAS City Campus on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed while delegation members Cooperation and Cultural Attache Embassy of France in Pakistan Dylan Gelard and Scientific Director Farm Foundation Matthieu Brun, Project Officer (FAO) Rana Muhammad Wajid and UVAS senior faculty members and officers attended. The FARM delegation is visiting Pakistan in collaboration with French Embassy Pakistan and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. They discussed agriculture and food challenges in Pakistan to identify potential collaboration areas and food agriculture policies, management of natural resources, dairy products marketing, food security, production, trade and food safety, etc. They also discussed investment & collaborative opportunities for research in the agriculture sector and food security in Pakistan. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed told the delegation that UVAS provided veterinary services as well as community welfare services in different provinces (South Punjab, Sindh, KP and Baluchistan) of Pakistan during flood 2022.