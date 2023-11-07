Explosives found 1km away from Adiala jail

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials on Tuesday defused an explosive device in Rawalpindi.

According to Rawalpindi police, the Bomb Disposal Squad was called after a suspicious device was found at Adiala Road.

The BDS reached the spot and after inspection found explosives in the stranded device, which was defused by the staff.

Earlier, at least two dead including a child in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bettani Lakki Marwat.

As per details, the IED blast occurred in the Bettani area of Lakki Marwat which resulted in the death of two and three others including a woman injured.

According to police officials, all the injured and dead in Lakki Marwat blast are from one family.