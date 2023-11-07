Fawad Ch moves court against arrest

Rawalpindi-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has challenged his recent arrest by the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench. Faisal Chaudhry Advocate, the brother of the detained former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, filed a petition against the anti-graft body of KP with LHC Rawalpindi Bench. The petition names the Punjab government and ACE KP as respondents.

The former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry, was apprehended by Islamabad police last Sunday from his brother Faisal Chaudhry’s residence in the federal capital.

In the petition, Faisal Chaudhry Advocate argued that the allegations made by ACE KP in the FIR are baseless and false. He also dismissed the claim of illegal land acquisition by his client, providing evidence of land purchases from private sellers. He further alleged that Fawad Chaudhry is being targeted by political opponents and accused ACE KP of attempting to blackmail his client.