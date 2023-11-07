Tuesday, November 07, 2023
First medical writing workshop held at PINS

November 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The first medical writing workshop was organised by the Academic Research Unit of the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences here at the Institute in which a large number of postgraduates, trainee doctors and consultants participated. Chief Editor of Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences Shaukat Ali Javed briefed the participants about research papers writing related to the field of medicine. He said new techniques and trends of writing for medical research papers would be introduced at the workshop which will also be in accordance with the international norms and would help doctors and healthcare professionals to improve their knowledge and practical work. It will further help to complete the research work in a good manner through new writing skills. PINS Executive Director Prof. Asif Bashir said in his conversation that there is no doubt that modern research in the field of medicine is very important for the brilliant future of doctors, like in every other field of life. New trends are coming out day by day and it is necessary for every doctor to keep himself updated with the fresh developments in the world.

