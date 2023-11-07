Five involved in different crimes in riverine areas arrested

KARACHI-The Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested five suspects allegedly involved in different crimes in the riverine areas and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The accused were apprehended from a village in Obaro, district Ghotki, according to a spokesperson for Sindh Rangers on Monday. The arrested individuals, identified as Muhammad Hassan, Haji Imdad Ali, Nawab Ali alias Nawabi, Muhammad Umer and Falak Sher were involved in killings, robberies, kidnappings for ransom, facilitating criminals, and other crimes. They had been named in 9 FIRs registered against them at different police stations.

The Rangers recovered various types of arms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and a telescope from their possession. The arrested suspects were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

NINE OUTLAWS HELD, NARCOTICS, ARMS RECOVERED

Karachi Police arrested nine outlaws including drug peddlers, recovered narcotics and weapons during separate actions in different areas of the metropolis on Monday.

According to details, after exchange of fire near Port Qasim Karachi, the police arrested three accused including Waleed, Muddasir and Abdul Rehman and recovered three pistols and three bikes from their possession. The police during crackdowns in Pirabad and Quaidabad areas of Orangi Town arrested six culprits involved in drugs business and recovered narcotics from their possession.

THREE INTER-PROVINCIAL DRUG SUPPLIERS HELD

The Quaidabad police on Monday arrested inter-provincial drug dealers. On a tip-off, the police arrested two suspects who were involved in drug supply in interior parts of Sindh, while upon their indication, their third accomplice was also apprehended, the police said.

Upon the arrest of the suspects Sikandar and Abdul Sattar, their third accomplice, the notorious drug dealer Haji Aslam alias Sheikh, was also taken into custody. 1,990 gram of heroin was recovered from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered against the arrested and further investigations were underway.

10 ARRESTED FROM

GAMBLING DEN

The District City Police on Monday arrested 10 accused from gambling den in Kalakot area. They were arrested by the Kalakot police station of district City, according to SSP City Amjad Hayat. Gambling chits, playing cards, and gambling money were recovered from the accused.

The accused were identified as Muqaddar Khan, Akram Khan, Sher Bahadur, Muhammad Aslam, Khan Bahadur, Muhammad Rajab, Muhammad Younis, Ghulam Abbas, Irfan, and Muhammad Asif. The action was taken on intelligence-based information. A case had been registered against the accused. The previous criminal records of the accused were also being ascertained.