Gold rate dips by Rs400 per tola

ISLAMABAD- The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs214,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs214,600 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs343 to Rs183,642 from Rs183,985 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs168,338 from Rs168,653, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $2,003 from $2,012, the Association reported.