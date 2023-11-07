HR Conference emphasises importance of technology integration in workplace

LAHORE - C-level executives from top Pakistani corporations recently convened to ex­plore the mutual relationship between technology and HR, underscoring the importance of integrating technology seamlessly into the workplace.

Themed ‘Tech-Tuned-Hearts’ orga­nized by the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM), the Connex 2023 gathered leaders from prominent companies such as Jazz, Fauji Foods Ltd, IBM, Coca-Cola Icecek, Habib Bank, Systems Limited, Qureos, PARCO, Polyester Business LCI, and Lucky Core Industries.

The conference covered diverse topics like HR'’s role in business transformation, financial empower­ment, preparing for the digital age, recruitment enhancement, people ana­lytics, engaging Gen Z, generative AI in HR, diversity and inclusion with ana­lytics, digital transformation with AI and NextGen tech, and socio-economic data-backed rewards overhaul.

Tazeen Shahid, Chief People Officer at Jazz, shared insights into how Gen­erative AI has revolutionized HR prac­tices, paving the way for a future-ready workforce during the breakout session on ' Generative AI & the Fu­ture of HR'. “AI is not here to re­place jobs but to create new skillsets; rather, its integration helps us ensure that the workforce remains agile and adaptable in the face of evolving tech­nologies,” said Tazeen emphasizing the pivotal role of AI as a disruptor.

She also outlined how Generative AI significantly enhanced the efficiency of various HR aspects at Jazz, showcasing real-world applications of this cutting-edge technology. She highlighted how new technologies remain at the heart of business operations at Jazz, an or­ganization in the aggressive pursuit of its Digital Operator (DO1440) strategy, focused on staying relevant to the user all 1440 minutes of the day.

At the conference, the C-Suite roundtable panel discussion brought together thought leaders from di­verse organizations including Jazz, IBM, Systems Ltd., and Habib Bank. Jazz's Chief Data and Strategy Officer, Syed Ali Naseer, shared his thoughts on critical topics such as the tech and labor landscape, culture change, ethical and security consid­erations, measuring ROI, and gaining buy-in for HR transformations.

Ali’s insights provided a holis­tic perspective on enterprise-wide transformation, emphasizing the interconnectedness of technology, culture, and strategic vision. The con­ference gave attendees a chance to discover the latest developments and thinking in HR and interact with new technology that supports and opti­mizes the HR lifecycle.