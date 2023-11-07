If given another chance, will revitalise economy, says Nawaz

Marriyum says Nawaz will contest general elections to become PM for 4th time.

LAHORE - The supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Nawaz Sharif Monday assumed control of the party affairs as he visited the party’s central secretariat in Model Town after four years and had extensive meetings with senior party leaders on the upcoming elections.

This marked the first formal interaction of the PML-N leader with senior party leaders at the central secretariat since his return to Pakistan after a four-year self-imposed exile in London. Nawaz Sharif instructed party leaders to commence their preparations for the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8, next year. Party president Shehbaz Sharif, as well as PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, along with other prominent leaders, warmly received him upon his arrival at the party secretariat.

Mian Nawaz Sharif engaged in comprehensive discussions with party leaders, focusing on election-related matters, including the selection of candidates, campaign strategies, and the formulation of the party’s election manifesto. Prominent party members including Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PML-N Election Cell Chairman Senator Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Marriyum Aurangzeb attended these meetings. According to the official statement released by the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif’s interactions with party leaders marked the commencement of a new phase in the party’s election campaign.

Bashir Memon, the Chief Organiser of the Reception Committee for Sindh, met with Nawaz Sharif at the PML-N’s Model Town office. The discussion revolved around organizational matters and future political strategies in the Sindh province. Nawaz Sharif congratulated Bashir Memon for joining the Muslim League (N) and expressed optimism about the party’s strengthened presence and activity in Sindh.

Party President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, and other leaders were also present.

Furthermore, former Members of Parliament and ticket holders from Sialkot had meeting with Nawaz Sharif, during which he emphasized the PML-N’s historical commitment to economic improvement during its three previous governments. He underlined that if the PML-N were to regain power, their primary focus would be on revitalising the economy.

Nawaz Sharif cited past accomplishments, such as the completion of the Lowari Tunnel project and the Neelum Jhelum project. He also mentioned plans for coal extraction in Sindh, which could reduce debt and dependence on imported fuel. Additionally, he noted his government’s efforts to maintain exchange rate stability.

Nawaz Sharif pledged to formulate policies in consultation with the business community and ensure policy continuity, with a commitment to expanding the role of the private sector in government affairs. He vowed to pick up the development agenda where it was left off. Following the meetings, Khawaja Asif confirmed that Nawaz Sharif would run in the upcoming elections. He also addressed concerns raised by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) about a level playing field, asserting that equal opportunities were available to all parties.

Talking to the media after the party meetings, central secretary information of the PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb declared that Nawaz Sharif would contest the February 8 elections and could potentially become the Prime Minister for the fourth time. She also disclosed that the party had established a committee to work on its election manifesto.

Marriyum emphasized Nawaz Sharif’s ability to guide the country out of crises, pledging to tackle inflation and bring peace and unity to Pakistan. She insisted that PDM was still intact highlighting the contributions of Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, and others in serving the people.

She called on the PPP to actively participate in the electoral process instead of complaining about the lack of a level playing field. Marriyum also suggested that the PPP’s demands for a level playing field were in fact indicative of their apprehension about the election outcome.

Marriyum encouraged the PPP to shift their focus from complaining about the level playing field and actively engage in the electoral arena.

She suggested that the PMLN’s opponents’ demand for a level playing field implies that the people of Pakistan have already expressed their support for Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

In a playful remark directed at the PPP, the former federal minister remarked that their demand indicated a lack of confidence in their election prospects. She pointed out the contradiction in the PPP’s stance, where they claim both an unfair playing field and an imminent electoral sweep.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the PML-N stands out as the sole party fully prepared for the upcoming elections. The PML-N has established its dedicated election cell and parliamentary boards for candidate’s selection, demonstrating the party’s readiness to participate under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

She emphasised the PMLN’s commitment to fostering peace and unity in the nation and ensuring affordable access to fertilizers and electricity for farmers. Since October 21, the public has been eagerly anticipating Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, she added.

She expressed her confidence that Nawaz Sharif possessed the leadership skills required to navigate the country out of its current crisis. She affirmed the PML-N’s commitment to curbing inflation under Nawaz’s guidance.

