Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Impersonator  arrested for posing as NAB officer

APP
November 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Local police have arrested Hamid Iqbal, a resident of Chakwal, for impersonating a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer and attempting to influence the WAPDA office in Chakwal for personal gain.
WAPDA authorities became suspicious and reported the case to NAB, leading to the discovery that Hamid Iqbal was not a legitimate NAB employee but an imposter.
Following NAB’s formal complaint, local police apprehended the impersonator, Hamid Iqbal. 

NAB encourages the public to promptly report any individuals they find suspicious and impersonating officials to law enforcement authorities or directly to NAB.
