Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Imran phone facility: Adiala jail head summoned in contempt case

Ali Hamza
November 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain yesterday sent a contempt notice to the Superintendent Adiala Jail for not allowing incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan to make a phone call to his sons. The Special Court on November 3 had directed the jail superintendent to allow Imran Khan’s phone call to his sons after receiving an application from Advocate Sheraz Ranjha. Sheraz, on Monday filed a petition for initiating contempt proceedings against the jail superintendent for complying court orders. Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain issued notice to the Superintendent, Adiala Jail and summoned him tomorrow.

Ali Hamza

