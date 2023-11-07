Imran phone facility: Adiala jail head summoned in contempt case

ISLAMABAD - Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain yesterday sent a contempt notice to the Superintendent Adiala Jail for not allowing incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan to make a phone call to his sons. The Special Court on November 3 had directed the jail superintendent to allow Imran Khan’s phone call to his sons after receiving an application from Advocate Sheraz Ranjha. Sheraz, on Monday filed a petition for initiating contempt proceedings against the jail superintendent for complying court orders. Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain issued notice to the Superintendent, Adiala Jail and summoned him tomorrow.