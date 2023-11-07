Info director directs to expedite work on under construction building in Matiari

HYDERABAD - Divisional Director Information Hyderabad, Irshad Ali Chandio, on Monday, visited the Information department’s under-construction building in district Matiari and examined the ongoing construction work. He issued directives to expedite the construction work promptly. On this occasion, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka and Assistant Saeed Ahmed Sheikh provided a detailed briefing. The Divisional Director of Information expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of developmental work and the usage of substandard materials. He said that a complaint regarding incomplete construction work would be lodged with the authorities of the provincial buildings department, urging for immediate completion of the work. He stated that new constructions were underway in eight districts of the Hyderabad division and upon their completion, it will not only ease the office work but also aid in establishing more effective relationships with correspondents of media bodes. While talking to journalists, he said that despite limited resources, the information department was taking steps towards financial aid and grants for journalists and press clubs. He urged journalists to unite within their ranks to resolve issues they face. He emphasised that the media’s registered entities should be represented, as the department will not collaborate with web TV channels and other unregistered entities. He said that in the light of the directives of the higher authorities of the department, all the district officers were also inspecting the newspaper stalls to check the circulation of the newspapers.