Jammu martyrs day observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD - Jammu Martyrs Day in memory of the massacre of Muslims by Hindu extremists who were on the way to Pakistan on November 6, 1947, was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday with a pledge to continue the liberation movement in occupied Kashmir.

A rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, a refugee of 1989 organization, to pay homage to the martyrs of Jammu participated by a large number of citizens carrying banners bearing salutations homage to the martyrs of Jammu at Burhan Wani Chowk here who chanted Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

While addressing the rally, the speakers said that on November 6, 1947, millions of Muslims were massacred in Jammu. They maintained that the then Indian government, Dogra soldiers, Hindu extremist organizations Bajrang Dal, Rashtriya Sevak Sangh, Akali Dal, and other fanatics attacked innocent Muslim citizens, children, youth, and women in the suburbs, towns, and villages of Jammu region.

“Hundreds of thousands of Muslims were martyred within a week by the extremists in the worst attacks, and thousands were injured”, speakers added.

Speakers said that millions of Muslim citizens were forcibly evicted from their homes and forced to leave the state.

They were of the view that the genocide of Muslims in Jammu was an organized plan to turn Muslims into a minority.

“India once again started massacring Kashmiri Muslims after 1989 and trying to turn the dominant Muslim majority into a minority”, they cautioned.

The speakers reiterated that the struggle for freedom will continue till the independence of the state from Indian illegal occupation.

They demanded the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir to stop the genocide of Muslims under Indian occupation.

Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhary Latif Akbar, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Shaukat Javed Mir, Muhammad Sharif Qureshi, Syed Saleem Shah, Usman Ali Hashim, Bilal Ahmed Farooqui, Chaudhary Ismail, Muhammad Ishaq Shaheen, Khawaja Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Farooq, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Naseer Ahmed Mir, Tanveer Ahmed Durrani, and others also spoke on the occasion.